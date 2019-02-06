The hearing occurred Monday afternoon in Aztec District Court

Johnson Mud (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

AZTEC — The man convicted of killing a Lee Acres woman said he was sorry for his actions just before a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

A jury found Johnson Mud, 52, guilty of killing 49-year-old Roselyn Dennison. He was convicted on Jan. 16 after a two-day trial.

District Judge John Dean Jr. sentenced Mud to serve his time in the custody of the New Mexico Department of Corrections during a proceeding on Monday in Aztec District Court.

He will get credit for time served at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and will have two years of parole after completing his sentence.

Mud was convicted of cutting Dennison's throat with a box cutter-type knife on Feb. 18, 2017. She died from her injuries the next day.

He was charged with an open count of first-degree murder, a conviction the San Juan County District Attorney's Office was pursuing.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.

Amanda Martinez, the victim's daughter, spoke during the hearing.

Martinez spoke about how her mother was a huge part of her life and she deserved justice.

She described Dennison as having a huge and caring heart and said she always provided a shoulder to cry on.

Deputy district attorney Michael Sanchez spoke about how Mud did not render aid to Dennison, echoing testimony from Dr. Lauren Decker of the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator during the trial.

She told the court Dennison could have possibly survived the knife wound if Mud has applied pressure to control her bleeding.

Mud's attorney Christian Hatfield told the court the incident was a tragedy fueled by alcohol and remorse.

Mud spoke briefly before Judge Dean sentenced him.

He briefly turned to the audience and stated he was sorry for his actions and that he had been drinking alcohol that night.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

