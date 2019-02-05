Alleged victim was scared of suspect retaliating against her

Story Highlights Dennison Teller is accused of a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Teller was charged in December with two third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The preliminary hearing for both of Teller's cases is set for the morning of March 14 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Dennison Teller (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of a second set of charges for allegedly molesting a young female relative.

Dennison Teller, 58, is accused of a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact of a minor, according to court records.

He is accused of molesting a 12-year-old female relative, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Steve Murphy, Teller's attorney, said he found the new allegations suspicious and just learned about the new case.

The new case stems from a previous investigation where Teller was charged with two third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

A detective for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office learned on Jan. 16 that one of the alleged victims had additional allegations against Teller and a second safehouse interview was organized.

A victim's advocate for the DA's office learned the alleged victim spoke with an assistant district attorney and discovered the alleged victim did not disclose everything that Teller allegedly committed because she was allegedly in fear of him retaliating against her.

During the Jan. 21 interview, the alleged victim stated Teller gave her a hug one time and then allegedly pulled down her pants and molested her, according to court documents.

Documents indicate that the alleged victim responded by pushing Teller, pulling up her pants and walking out of the shop they were both in. She did not disclose in the affidavit when the alleged incident occurred.

Teller was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center per a court order.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

