Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kyle Chavez was arrested on Feb. 1 at 10:38 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road for alleged aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment.

• Fredrick Pioche was arrested on Feb. 1 at 12:33 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged unlawful possession of marijuana and trespass.

• Daniel Singleton was arrested on Feb. 1 at 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of College Boulevard and East 30th Street for alleged driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, failure to obey traffic control devices, safety belts required, open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and battery upon a peace officer.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Feb. 1

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 12:51 a.m. on the 800 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:29 a.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:43 a.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:47 a.m. on the 500 block of Sandstone Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at 5:40 a.m. on the 1200 block of Pixley Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:49 a.m. at the intersection of North Knudsen Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:12 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:44 a.m. on the 4500 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:14 p.m. on the 6900 block of Alyssa Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:33 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:35 p.m. on the 4700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:56 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:16 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of battery at 3:37 p.m. on the 3700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 4:56 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:08 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:58 p.m. on the 2600 block of Mossman Drive. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:36 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:05 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 7:36 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 7:52 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

