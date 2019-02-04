Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Hope Tony was arrested on Jan. 31 at 11:31 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Marvin Williams was arrested on Jan. 31 at 3:02 a.m. on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 31

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:01 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint at 8:16 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for a welfare check at 9:43 a.m. on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:37 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:41 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:11 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:24 p.m. on the 200 block of West Boyd Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:15 p.m. on the 3700 block of Sierra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 3:14 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:23 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:46 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of Glade Road and West Piñon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 7 p.m. on the 2900 block of Yale Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of embezzlement at 8:11 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:04 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/04/farmington-police-department-blotter-january-31/2768269002/