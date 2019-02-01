Farmington police blotter for Jan. 28
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Jonathan Padilla was arrested on Jan. 28 at 9:34 p.m. on the 100 block of West Quince Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and criminal trespass.
• Lorenzo Simpson was arrested on Jan. 28 at 8:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Gower Road for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Christopher Griffin was arrested on Jan. 28 at 6:46 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street for an arrest warrant.
• Justin Tapaha was arrested on Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and prohibited crossing.
• Shane John was arrested on Jan. 28 at 4:52 p.m. at the intersection of South Commercial Avenue and East Maple Street for alleged battery upon a peace officer and assault upon peace officer.
• Joshua Notah was arrested on Jan. 28 at 8:47 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Jan. 28
• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:28 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 12:32 a.m. on the 2200 block of Culpepper Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:37 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hydro Plant Road and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:09 a.m. on the 3500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a harassment at 10:17 a.m. on the 500 block of Sunrise Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:39 a.m. on the 4800 block of Sandalwood Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 11:46 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 11:49 a.m. on the 700 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Troy King Road and West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:05 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:19 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5820 and U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:54 p.m. on the 900 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.
