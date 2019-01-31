Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ronnie Anderson was arrested on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. on the 100 block of South Dustin Road due to an arrest warrant along with alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property of a household member.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 27

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:43 a.m. on the 2200 block of East 12th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 9:37 a.m. on the 200 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 12:17 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 1:26 p.m. on the 4600 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 2:08 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 4:02 p.m. on the 4600 block of Spring Mist Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:41 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 5:56 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:32 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 8:19 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of Phillips Road and West Apache Street. A report was taken.

