Wes Allen (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

ALBUQUERQUE — An autopsy revealed the suspect in an armed robbery in Farmington was shot at least 40 times by members of the U.S. Marshals Service outside an Albuquerque motel during an attempted arrest last year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that court records say 32-year-old Wes Allen had a gun on June 7 as he drove his car toward an officer before the task force opened fire.

Records say U.S. marshals had been looking for Allen in connection with several armed robberies in the Farmington area.

The medical investigator determined Allen was high on methamphetamine when he died.

The Journal says spokespeople for the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office have not answered questions about the incident.

Special Prosecutor Michael Cox of the district attorney's office says the Allen shooting has not been assigned to an attorney and probably won't be "for a couple of months, maybe longer."



Farmington Daily Times archives indicate Allen was a suspect or person of interest in several area crimes, including a kidnapping, two armed robberies and a drive-by shooting.

