Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 26

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:22 a.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 1:56 a.m. on the 2000 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 3:25 a.m. on the 800 block of Katherine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:31 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Street and Sherwood Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:58 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:51 a.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:11 a.m. on the 3000 block of Northridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:48 a.m. on the 1300 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:38 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:09 p.m. on the 2400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 2:29 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:35 p.m. on the 5600 block of Sea Pines Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Ute Street and North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:43 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:02 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 7:07 p.m. on the 2500 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 8 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of nondomestic fight at 9:21 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/30/farmington-police-department-blotter-jan-26-calllogs/2720940002/