Victim had multiple injuries, including brain bleed

Story Highlights Amber Gregory is accused of a third-degree felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.

She is accused of striking a man walking across the crosswalk on East Murray Drive with her white SUV.

Gregory was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

Amber Gregory (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman is accused of striking a man with her SUV and leaving the scene of the collision that left the victim with various injuries, including multiple broken ribs.

Amber Gregory, 27, is accused of a third-degree felony county of leaving the scene of an accident (great bodily harm or death), along with two petty misdemeanors, according to court records.

She is accused of striking a man walking across the crosswalk on East Murray Drive with a white Chevrolet Suburban on Thursday morning and leaving the scene of the collision, according to the probable cause statement.

Gregory had not been assigned a public defender this morning.

The alleged victim was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center and was treated for his injuries, including several broken ribs, a brain bleed, severe bruising on the left side of his face and a swollen left eye, according to court documents.

Officers for the Farmington Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Murray Drive around 8:21 a.m. Thursday on a report of a vehicle hit and run with a pedestrian.

Multiple witnesses advised a man was walking northbound across East Murray Drive in the crosswalk when a white SUV heading south on South Miller Avenue turned left to head eastbound on East Murray Drive and struck him, according to court documents.

Two witnesses told officers the woman later identified as Gregory failed to stop at a red light before colliding with the alleged victim.

An officer driving to the scene observed Gregory's vehicle approaching the intersection, and Gregory was advised to pull off to the side of the road. One of the officers reported that Gregory appeared to be alarmed by his presence and was "visibility nervous" when he told her to stop her vehicle.

Gregory told an officer she was driving southbound on South Miller Avenue when she stopped at the red light in the turn lane to travel east on East Murray Drive. She added when the light turned green, she turned left to head east on East Murray Drive and advised she felt a big "thump" on her vehicle.

Gregory said she looked in the rear-view mirror and saw something in the road but thought it was "junk," according to court documents.

With her arrest, the suspect allegedly violated her probation for a felony conviction in a 2017 case for possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Gregory was incarcerated today at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/29/woman-accused-striking-male-suv-breaking-his-ribs/2711169002/