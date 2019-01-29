Farmington police blotter for Jan. 25
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Vera Murphy was arrested on Jan. 25 at 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Tucker Avenue and East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.
• Charity Martinez was arrested on Jan. 25 at 8:49 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged trespass.
• Sierra Baldueza was arrested on Jan. 25 at 1:08 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs, U turns and paraphernalia for controlled substances.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Jan. 25
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:08 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:46 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 27th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:37 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 8:49 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:02 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of battery at 11:14 a.m. on the 1600 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:26 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:56 p.m. on the 300 block of West Comanche Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of abuse/neglect at 1:02 p.m. on the 3800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:01 p.m. on the 5500 block of Alder Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:56 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:27 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 3:55 p.m. on the 3400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shots heard at 6:21 p.m. on the 2400 block of Almon Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:44 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
