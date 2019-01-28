Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Delbert Attson was arrested on Jan. 24 at 7:57 a.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Tory Phillips was arrested on Jan. 24 at 12:22 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Nelson King was arrested on Jan. 24 at 12:07 p.m. at the intersection of West Animas Street and South Orchard Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Sterling Benally was arrested on Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of Culpepper Lane for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Daniel Webster was arrested on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. on the 800 block of New Mexico Highway due to an arrest warrant.

• Malcom Tyndall Jr. was arrested on Jan. 24 at 2:27 p.m. at the intersection of West Animas Street and South Behrend Avenue for alleged battery upon a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and pedestrians on roadways.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 24

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:09 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic violence at 2:18 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:37 a.m. at the intersection of South Lake Street and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 4:53 a.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 7:27 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:39 a.m. on the 1800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 7:54 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 8:12 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:47 a.m. on the 500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:19 a.m. on the 700 block of West La Plata Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 12:44 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 25th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 1:05 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 2:27 p.m. at the intersection of West Animas Street and South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 6:04 p.m. on the 300 block of Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:35 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:13 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

