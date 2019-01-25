Undercover detective posed as teenager in middle school

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Kirtland man who is accused of soliciting sex from an undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old female and arranging to meet her for sexual intercourse.

Jeremiah Brokop, 37, has been charged with a third-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device and a fourth-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device and meets child, according to the criminal complaint.

Brokop allegedly initiated an online conversation with the detective on Jan. 9, which turned sexual on Jan. 16, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

During the alleged conversations, the detective told Brokop she was a 13-year-old girl in the eighth grade at a Farmington middle school, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Brokop allegedly told the detective he would get in trouble if anyone found out about their conversations.

The detective sent over a photo of a 13-year-old girl after Brokop allegedly requested that a photo be emailed to him.

The detective and Brokop allegedly communicated on Tuesday morning and arranged a meeting near the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington for sexual intercourse. Brokop allegedly arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., driving by the location several times before leaving the scene.

He was later arrested around noon at his place of employment, according to the press release. Brokop confessed to investigators about the conversation with the 13-year-old and the planned meeting.

A search warrant was executed on his residence following the interview. During the search, investigators learned additional information about other possible offenses involving children, according to the press release.

Brokop was being held Thursday on a no-bond hold at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 31 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

