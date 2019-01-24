Navajo Nation (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Naschitti.

The Navajo Police Department issued a press release early this morning confirming that officers were involved in a shooting, and there was a single death.

Officers responding to the scene were not harmed.

The press release does not state any other information regarding the incident, including a date and any information about the person who died.

The FBI and Navajo Division of Public Safety are handling the investigation.

When asked for comment, FBI spokesperson Frank Fisher referred to the Navajo Police Department press release and stated the shooting took place on Wednesday.

