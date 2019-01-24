Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 20

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:35 p.m. on the 200 block of Valle Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 2:53 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:25 a.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 8:01 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:56 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:38 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 1:05 p.m. on the 700 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 1:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of Westwind Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:40 p.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 5:24 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:47 p.m. on the 100 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:36 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 7:05 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:26 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of Sandstone Avenue and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:20 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:22 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:33 p.m. on the 5500 block of Alder Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:20 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

