Farmington police blotter for Jan. 20
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Jan. 20
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:35 p.m. on the 200 block of Valle Vista Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 2:53 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:25 a.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 8:01 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:56 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:38 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 1:05 p.m. on the 700 block of Zuni Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 1:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of Westwind Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:40 p.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 5:24 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:47 p.m. on the 100 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:36 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 7:05 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:26 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of Sandstone Avenue and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:20 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:22 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:33 p.m. on the 5500 block of Alder Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:20 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.