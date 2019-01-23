Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 19

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Piedras Street and Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 1:08 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:51 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 10:13 a.m. on the 900 block of South Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 11:27 a.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 11:34 a.m. on the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for an animal complaint/investigation at 12:11 p.m. on the 6300 block of Foothills Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:41 p.m. on the 2400 block of Avery Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:06 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:34 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:25 p.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:15 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:14 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:19 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle/person at 7:59 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:20 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

