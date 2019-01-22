Police (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is hosting another event in its "Choices" series which will feature a speaker who will talk about her story of sobriety.

Addie Betancourt is the featured speaker at the "Choices" event at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Sycamore Park Community Center at 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington.

This is the third entry in the series hosted by Farmington Police.

Jorge Cuevas, a former gang member, spoke at the first Choices event in January 2018.

A woman who requested her name not be revealed spoke about domestic violence at the second event in April.

Betancourt was approached by Farmington police to speak at the event after seeing her post about her journey on social media, according to Farmington police spokesperson Georgette Allen.

The free event will have several organizations at the event to provide information on community resources on the topic of sobriety.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/22/farmington-police-sponsor-event-sobriety/2638333002/