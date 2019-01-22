Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Garrith Bitsilly was arrested on Jan. 18 at 12:42 a.m. at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Gary Lee was arrested on Jan. 18 at 2 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Alex Dedios was arrested on Jan. 18 at 4:18 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Daniel Harris Sr. was arrested on Jan. 18 at 7:25 a.m. on the 1500 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

• Trenton Henighan was arrested on Jan. 18 at 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Carlton Avenue for alleged receiving or transferring stolen vehicles or motor vehicles, speeding, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

• Jeremy Goodnoh was arrested on Jan. 18 at 10:04 a.m. on the 3100 block of East Maple Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Delayna Brown was arrested on Jan. 18 at 10:22 a.m. on the 300 block of South Miller Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• William Hickey was arrested on Jan. 18 at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Locke Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility, display of registration plate and temp permit and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Arsenio Jaramillo III was arrested on Jan. 18 at 1:48 p.m. on the 900 block of Acacia Street for alleged battery upon a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids and disorderly conduct.

• Brandon Johnson was arrested on Jan. 18 at 2:31 p.m. on the 400 block of South Behrend Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, concealing identity, open container and driving under the influence of drugs.

• Richard Paquin was arrested on Jan. 18 at 4:55 p.m. on the 3500 block of Piedra Vista Drive for alleged shoplifting and aggravated assault.

• Kendra Scott was arrested on Jan. 18 at 4:27 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and shoplifting.

• Derek John was arrested on Jan. 18 at 5:20 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged criminal trespass and shoplifting.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 18

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 7:35 a.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and South Carlton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:20 a.m. on the 1200 block of Camina Hermosa. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of burglary at 8:21 a.m. on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:08 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 11:20 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:41 a.m. at the intersection of Cliffside Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:22 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 8:36 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

