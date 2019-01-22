Alleged incidents occurred during summer of 2018

Robert Hobbs (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man accused of giving alcohol to a juvenile female and engaging in alleged sexual contact denies the allegations.

Robert Hobbs, 25, is accused of two felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, according to court records.

He is accused of two alleged incidents of sexual contact of a juvenile female during the summer of 2018, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Kristin Harrington, Hobbs' attorney, could not be reached for comment.

The investigation by the Farmington Police Department was launched on Sept. 12, after an officer was contacted regarding alleged sexual contact of a minor.

A detective organized a safehouse interview for the alleged victim at Childhaven. During the interview, the alleged victim detailed two separate incidents during which Hobbs allegedly had sexual contact with her, according to court documents.

The alleged victim told the forensic interviewer the alleged incidents occurred between the end of June and end of July last year.

Hobbs allegedly gave the female alcohol during both incidents, with one incident occurring at a Farmington motel and the other at a residence on Troy King Road.

During the first alleged incident, the victim stated she blacked out from the alcohol she had consumed, and when she woke up, Hobbs allegedly had had sexual contact with her.

The alleged victim told the forensic interviewer the second incident occurred after she had gone to bed and fallen asleep, according to court documents.

The detective spoke to Hobbs in November 2018 for an interview. Hobbs denied the criminal sexual contact allegations during the interview.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case this month and asked that an arrest warrant be drafted.

Hobbs was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center per a court order.

His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning in Farmington Magistrate Court.

