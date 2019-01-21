Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Chelsea Begay was arrested on Jan. 17 at 10:25 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive due to an arrest warrant.

• Sherene Barela was arrested on Jan. 17 at 3:37 a.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Allen Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, concealing identity and safety belt use required.

• Jose Talamante was arrested on Jan. 17 at 3:37 a.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Allen Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged open container of alcohol and concealing identity.

• Scott Simpson was arrested on Jan. 17 at 3:37 a.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Allen Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Ryan Montoya was arrested on Jan. 17 at 10:54 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged driving while license revoked.

• Roger Cayaditto was arrested on Jan. 17 at 12:15 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged shoplifting and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Thaddeus Ponder was arrested on Jan. 17 at 12 a.m. on the 1100 block of Smith Lane for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 17

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:23 a.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:18 a.m. on the 400 block of County Road 6480. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:42 a.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 7:45 a.m. on the 4900 block of Holmes Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:13 a.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:28 a.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 9:59 a.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:07 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 11:11 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:55 a.m. on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:49 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a recovered stolen auto at 1:48 p.m. on the 3900 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 2:34 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:12 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:31 p.m. at the intersection of Troy King Road and Eagle Street. A report was taken.

