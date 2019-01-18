Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Christalyn Arviso was arrested on Jan. 13 at 11:48 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 13

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:38 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 1:21 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 2:29 a.m. at the intersection of East Cooper Street and Chaco Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:54 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:19 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:50 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:31 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:48 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 3:12 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:19 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:36 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:18 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a located person at 11:49 p.m. on the 700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

