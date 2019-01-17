Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Erwin Kee was arrested on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Cherilyn Frank was arrested on Jan. 12 at 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive for alleged driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, open container and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

• Celeste Henderson was arrested on Jan. 12 at 3:19 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Deer Trail Street for alleged aggravated DUI and open container.

• Blaine Begay was arrested on Jan. 12 at 8:41 a.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Ivie Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places and paraphernalia for controlled substances.

• Melissa Devore was arrested on Jan. 12 at 8:50 a.m. on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Paige Weisenberger was arrested on Jan. 12 at 10:02 a.m. at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and West Maple Street for alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, concealing identity, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, display of registration plate and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rory McDonald was arrested on Jan. 12 at 11:31 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for an arrest warrant.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested on Jan. 12 at 2:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged glue, aerosol spray or mouthwash; abuse or possession for abuse and trespass.

• Johnny Tracy was arrested on Jan. 12 at 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Cooper Street and North Knudsen Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• George Etcitty was arrested on Jan. 12 at 3:46 p.m. on the 100 block of West Main Street for alleged concealing identity.

• Andre Armstrong was arrested on Jan. 12 at 4:36 p.m. on the 1900 block of Farmington Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Roy John Hat was arrested on Jan. 12 at 6:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Dallas Begaye was arrested on Jan. 12 at 11 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street for alleged aggravated DUI, display of registration plate and temp permit, financial responsibility and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 12

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:07 a.m. at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 4:27 a.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:37 a.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 11:31 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:46 p.m. on the 4900 block of Kayenta Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:48 p.m. at the intersection of Taos Avenue and South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 3:46 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:23 p.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:51 p.m. on the 100 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:05 p.m. on the 5500 block of Alder Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 7:30 p.m. on the 600 block of West Cedar Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:47 p.m. at the intersection of East 20th Street and North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 10:34 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

