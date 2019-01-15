Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Joshua Couillard was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12:05 a.m. at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Piñon Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Vernon Woody was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12:16 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road for alleged criminal trespass.

• Thaddeus Chee was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12:16 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road for alleged criminal trespass and violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence.

• Kenyon Hines was arrested on Jan. 10 at 1 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for an arrest warrant.

• Richard Mose was arrested on Jan. 10 at 1:56 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Norton Tsosie was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:24 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged false reports or alarms.

• Carmelita Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:47 a.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and South Dustin Avenue for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Donovan Clarke was arrested on Jan. 10 at 8:56 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for a warrant for contempt.

• Kyle Gillwood was arrested on Jan. 10 at 9:34 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged trespass.

• Natosha Antonio was arrested on Jan. 10 at 11:20 a.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant.

• Eric Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Johnathan White was arrested on Jan. 10 at 1:10 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.

• Maralyn Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:26 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Conway Mark was arrested on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct and other types of trespass.

• Johnson Benallie was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:47 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway for alleged battery upon a health care worker.

• Keoni Shabi was arrested on Jan. 10 at 3:09 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.

• Patrick Ration was arrested on Jan. 10 at 3:45 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Jeremy Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 4:54 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for alleged aggravated battery.

• Adrian Mestas was arrested on Jan. 10 at 6:33 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 10

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:16 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:23 a.m. on the 3700 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Piñon Hills Boulevard and College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:31 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:47 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/15/farmington-police-department-blotter-january-10-arrests-calllogs/2581550002/