Farmington police blotter for Jan. 10
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Joshua Couillard was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12:05 a.m. at the intersection of South Miller Avenue and East Piñon Street for an arrest warrant along with alleged unlawful possession of marijuana.
• Vernon Woody was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12:16 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road for alleged criminal trespass.
• Thaddeus Chee was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12:16 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road for alleged criminal trespass and violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence.
• Kenyon Hines was arrested on Jan. 10 at 1 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for an arrest warrant.
• Richard Mose was arrested on Jan. 10 at 1:56 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.
• Norton Tsosie was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:24 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged false reports or alarms.
• Carmelita Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:47 a.m. at the intersection of Southside River Road and South Dustin Avenue for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
• Donovan Clarke was arrested on Jan. 10 at 8:56 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for a warrant for contempt.
• Kyle Gillwood was arrested on Jan. 10 at 9:34 a.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged trespass.
• Natosha Antonio was arrested on Jan. 10 at 11:20 a.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street for an arrest warrant.
• Eric Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 12 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Johnathan White was arrested on Jan. 10 at 1:10 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged driving while license suspended or revoked, financial responsibility and evidence of registration to be signed and exhibited on demand.
• Maralyn Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:26 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Conway Mark was arrested on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged disorderly conduct and other types of trespass.
• Johnson Benallie was arrested on Jan. 10 at 2:47 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway for alleged battery upon a health care worker.
• Keoni Shabi was arrested on Jan. 10 at 3:09 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for an arrest warrant.
• Patrick Ration was arrested on Jan. 10 at 3:45 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
• Jeremy Begay was arrested on Jan. 10 at 4:54 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for alleged aggravated battery.
• Adrian Mestas was arrested on Jan. 10 at 6:33 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Jan. 10
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 12:16 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:23 a.m. on the 3700 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Piñon Hills Boulevard and College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:31 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:47 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.