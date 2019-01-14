Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 9

• Police responded to a report of an EMS assist at 5:39 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for a welfare check at 9:41 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:24 a.m. on the 4400 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:27 a.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:46 a.m. on the 3000 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 12:35 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:03 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:30 p.m. on the 400 block of South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 2:20 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 2:21 p.m. on the 4400 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Mesa Verde Avenue and East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 3:43 p.m. on the 4200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:03 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 5:21 p.m. on the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 6:13 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:56 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 7:05 p.m. on the 900 block of Mountview Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an EMS assist at 8:36 p.m. on the 5000 block of Largo Street. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/14/farmington-police-department-blotter-january-9-calllogs/2570592002/