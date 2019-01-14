Suspect allegedly threatened man with handgun

Story Highlights Louis Lawrence is accused of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Lawrence has multiple felony convictions including burglary and vehicle theft.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Lawrence without bond pending trial.

Louis Lawrence (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man is accused of attacking a man with a tire iron and pointing a handgun at the alleged victim, stating he was going to kill him.

Louis Lawrence, 45, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault, according to court records.

Mary Weber, Lawrence's public defender, declined to comment on the case.

An officer for the Aztec Police Department was dispatched around 4:20 p.m. on May 14, 2017, to the 600 block of Phoenix Court in reference to an aggravated battery, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The alleged victim told the officer he was in his truck when a man later identified as Lawrence approached him and stated, "This is from your sister," then swung a tire iron at him.

Lawrence allegedly struck the victim on the right shoulder as the victim moved to avoid being struck in the head. Lawrence allegedly fled the scene on foot, and the alleged victim pursued him.

The alleged victim told the officer he slammed the door on Lawrence's left ankle as the suspect got in his vehicle. Lawrence then allegedly pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at the alleged victim and said, "I will kill you," according to court documents.

The alleged victim stepped back from the vehicle, and Lawrence drove off with an unidentified woman in the passenger seat.

The alleged victim did not identify Lawrence as the suspect until July 12, 2017, when he contacted an Aztec police lieutenant and told him he had seen Lawrence's photo on Facebook and that he was the man who had attacked him.

Lawrence has multiple felony convictions, including for burglary, vehicle theft, credit card fraud and receiving or transferring a motor vehicle, according to court records.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Lawrence without bond pending trial. A hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Aztec District Court.

He was incarcerated Friday at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/14/aztec-man-accused-battering-male-tire-iron/2552855002/