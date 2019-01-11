Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 8

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:21 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:31 a.m. on the 3100 block of Mountain View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:31 a.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 10:36 a.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:46 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:17 p.m. on the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 1:11 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:11 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:35 p.m. on the 4400 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 2:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:12 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 3:26 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:19 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:50 p.m. on the 600 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:49 p.m. on the 500 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:36 p.m. on the 6100 block of McKinsey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 11:12 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

