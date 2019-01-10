Missing items found at suspect's residence in Cedar Hill

Story Highlights Jonathan Woods faces 13 charges, including nonresidential burglary, larceny and trafficking controlled substances.

He was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond and $1,000 cash bond.

Woods also has a pending case in Aztec District Court for a third-degree felony count of retaining stolen property.

Jonathan Woods (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man faces 11 felony charges across three pending cases for alleged methamphetamine trafficking, commercial burglaries and possessing more than $6,000 in stolen property at his residence.

Jonathan Woods, 36, is accused of 13 charges, including three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of nonresidential burglary, two counts of tampering with evidence, a count of larceny and a count of trafficking controlled substances, according to court records.

He did not have a public defender assigned to his cases this morning, according to court records.

Detectives for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Dec. 26 on Woods' residence in the Cedar Hill area to search for an alleged stolen surveillance camera from a gas station, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

While detectives executed the search warrant, several other stolen items were located from other cases.

The detective recognized items allegedly stolen around Dec. 24 from ACTS Taxidermy and from Agoge Storage Solutions at 17151 U.S. Highway 550.

Tools allegedly stolen from the Farmington Home Depot were also found at Woods' residence, according to court documents.

About $3,701 in property was taken from ACTS Taxidermy, and about $1,300 worth of property was taken from Agoge Storage Solutions.

While speaking to detectives, Woods said several people not charged in the case all brought different loads of tools and miscellaneous items to him.

A manager for the Home Depot in Farmington was contacted by a detective about property that was found at the residence known to have been taken from the store. The manager estimated the value of those items at $1,059.

Woods also told the investigators he threw away several items, including elk eyes, two mountain lion paws, a stuffed bird and a brochure for ACTS Taxidermy.

As part of the investigation, a detective later obtained another search warrant for Woods' residence on Jan. 4 and executed it for alleged narcotics and evidence of narcotics distribution.

A woman at the residence was cooperative with the investigators and helped them locate about 6 grams of meth found inside a microfiber bag in a shop at Woods' residence, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. A roll of cash worth about $328 was found next to the meth. A large number of bags, multiple portable weight scales and glass smoking pipes also were found during the search.

Woods was incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond and $1,000 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing in Aztec Magistrate Court for two of the cases this morning and another preliminary hearing on the morning of Jan. 17.

He also has a pending case in Aztec District Court for a third-degree felony count of retaining stolen property, according to court records.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

