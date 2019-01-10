Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Vincent Franco Jr. was arrested on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Marc Blueeyes was arrested on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. on the 200 block of East Apache Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Carol Whiteskunk was arrested on Jan. 7 at 12:56 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Cedar Street for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Jacqueline Yazzie was arrested on Jan. 7 at 8:36 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street for alleged criminal trespass.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 7

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:48 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:21 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:37 a.m. on the 4700 block of Gila Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10:06 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:01 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:41 p.m. on the 2000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 1:41 p.m. on the 100 block of South Miller Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 4:55 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 6:18 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 7:53 p.m. on the 600 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 8:36 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:52 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

