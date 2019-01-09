Farmington police blotter for Jan. 6
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.
• Phillip Nyce was arrested on Jan. 6 at 1:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
• Reuben Jordan was arrested on Jan. 6 at 11:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Schwartz Avenue for alleged criminal trespass.
• Ervin Begay was arrested on Jan. 6 at 3:21 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Main Street for an arrest warrant.
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Jan. 6
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 12:33 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:07 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. No report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:49 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Pryor Lane. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 9:44 a.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:26 a.m. on the 800 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a trespassing at 11:24 a.m. on the 500 block of South Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:51 p.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:39 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 4:17 p.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:55 p.m. on the 3500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 6:37 p.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:09 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:08 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
