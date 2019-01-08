Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Adriano Silentman was arrested on Jan. 5 at 1:50 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Christopher Martinez was arrested on Jan. 5 at 8:01 a.m. on the 300 block of Deklab Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Colbert Begay was arrested on Jan. 5 at 9:27 a.m. on the 1500 block of Oriole Avenue for alleged resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

• Delferd Shepard was arrested on Jan. 5 at 1:59 p.m. on the 400 block of South Behrend Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Albert Anderson was arrested on Jan. 5 at 4:18 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged paraphernalia for controlled substances and shoplifting.

• Eric Yazzie was arrested on Jan. 5 at 4:31 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Knudsen Avenue for alleged required position and method of turning at intersections, driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Bronson Tinhorn was arrested on Jan. 5 at 5:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged criminal trespass.

• Calvin Begay was arrested on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Jan. 5

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:09 a.m. on the 1800 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 1:46 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:27 a.m. on the 1500 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:25 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:33 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:14 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:47 p.m. on the 400 block of South Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:11 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 1:18 p.m. on the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:40 p.m. on the 4400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:28 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. No report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:18 p.m. on the 3500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 10:35 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

