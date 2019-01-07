Dan Uhl (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON – Two former San Juan College instructors were arrested Jan. 2 and accused of felony fraud and embezzlement, according to a press release from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Farmington residents Steven Gerencser, 49, and Daniel Uhl, 64. They face 32 counts and are accused of taking more than $200,000 from the San Juan College School of Energy.

The charges are “fraud (over $20,000, 2nd degree felony), embezzlement (over $20,000, 2nd degree felony), fraud (over $2,500 but not over $20,000, 3rd degree felony, 9 counts), embezzlement ($2,500 but not over $20,000, 3rd degree felony, 9 counts), fraud ($500 but not over $2,500, 4th degree felony, 6 counts) and embezzlement ($500 but not over $2,500, 4th degree felony, 6 counts),” the release stated.

Their will appear in court on Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. in Aztec Magistrate Court, according to the release by Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

Steven Gerencser (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/07/two-sjc-instructors-accused-felony-fraud-against-school-energy/2508337002/