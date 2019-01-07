Two ex-SJC instructors accused of felony fraud against School of Energy
FARMINGTON – Two former San Juan College instructors were arrested Jan. 2 and accused of felony fraud and embezzlement, according to a press release from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives arrested Farmington residents Steven Gerencser, 49, and Daniel Uhl, 64. They face 32 counts and are accused of taking more than $200,000 from the San Juan College School of Energy.
The charges are “fraud (over $20,000, 2nd degree felony), embezzlement (over $20,000, 2nd degree felony), fraud (over $2,500 but not over $20,000, 3rd degree felony, 9 counts), embezzlement ($2,500 but not over $20,000, 3rd degree felony, 9 counts), fraud ($500 but not over $2,500, 4th degree felony, 6 counts) and embezzlement ($500 but not over $2,500, 4th degree felony, 6 counts),” the release stated.
Their will appear in court on Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. in Aztec Magistrate Court, according to the release by Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.