Noon spent more than 23 years with Farmington police

Daryl Noon (Photo: Navajo Police Department) Story Highlights Daryl Noon will be sworn in during a public pinning ceremony set for Tuesday at the Navajo Nation Museum.

Noon retired from the Farmington Police Department on Dec. 20, where he started his law enforcement career.

As deputy chief in Farmington, Noon oversaw such departments as patrol, detectives and SWAT.

FARMINGTON — A former deputy chief for the Farmington Police Department who retired recently after more than 23 years will soon join the ranks of Navajo Police Department.

Daryl Noon will be sworn in during a public pinning ceremony Tuesday at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, according to a Navajo Police Department press release.

Noon retired from the Farmington Police Department on Dec. 20, where he started his law enforcement career. He held such ranks as sergeant, lieutenant and captain before becoming deputy chief in 2017.

Noon told The Daily Times that his decision to accept the position at the Navajo Police Department feels like he is coming home again.

"I didn't think I would have an opportunity like that," Noon said.

Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco had been discussing the possibility of filling the deputy chief position with Noon. When Francisco got approval to fill the position, he told Noon to keep watch for the opening.

Noon was notified he had gotten the position on Nov 14.

"The timing for me was perfect," Noon said.

He was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona, and was raised in Shiprock, where he graduated from Shiprock High School, according to the press release. Most of Noon's mother's family still lives in the Window Rock area.

Noon knew some of the officers who went to work for the Navajo Police Department while he was working for Farmington police, including a high school classmate.

As deputy chief in Farmington, Noon oversaw several departments, including patrol, detectives, district coordinator units and SWAT.

Noon said one of Francisco's priorities is working to regain the trust of the community, and he is eager to remind residents that the police department is there to serve and protect them.

Noon will focus on such areas as leadership and development. He also is working to highlight community outreach programs through the use of social media.

"They have a good crew," Noon said. "Sometimes it helps to have someone pointing them in the right direction and helping them through difficult times."

Noon thanked the Farmington Police Department and city of Farmington for all the opportunities and support that were provided to him during his career.

Farmington police hired Jessica Tyler as a second deputy chief this summer. She oversaw administrative responsibilities, including background hiring processes, training division and internal affairs.

Tyler has assumed Noon's former responsibilities, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/07/former-farmington-deputy-chief-noon-join-navajo-police/2486150002/