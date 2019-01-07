Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Arrests - Jan. 3, 2019

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kendal Mesa was arrested Jan. 3 on Bloomfield Boulevard in Farmington on one count of being an out-of-state fugitive, two arrest warrants from Texas and one misdemeanor count of suspected aggravated battery.

• Mickey Pinto was arrested Jan. 3 on at 1:20 p.m. at E. Schwartz Avenue and W. Animas in Farmington due to a warrant for failure to appear, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Calls for Service – Jan. 4, 2019

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway at 12:27 a.m. No report was taken.

• A non-domestic fight was reported at 12:41 a.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard.

• Police performed a warrant service on the 1700 block of Murray Drive at 2:53 a.m.

• Police investigated a burglar alarm on the 300 block of E. Main Street at 6:58 a.m.

• At 7:24 a.m. officers responded to a burglar alarm on the 6000 block of Rinconada Street.

• At 7:50 a.m. police responded to a burglar alarm on the 1800 block of E 30th Street.

• A report of fraud/forgery was made at 8:03 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive.

• At 8:13 a.m. police responded to a report of a non-injury accident on the 4600 block of E. Main Street but took no report.

• Shoplifting was reported on the 700 block of W Main Street at 9:47 a.m.

• A burglar alarm was investigated at 10:51 a.m. on the 200 block of W. Broadway.

• A non-injury accident was reported at 11:34 a.m. on the 3700 block of Coronado Avenue.

• A larceny report was taken at 12:21 p.m. on the 1400 block of W. Main Street.

• A non-injury accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. on the 3800 block of E. Main Street. A report was taken.

• A down subject was reported on the 400 block of E. Broadway at 2:10 p.m.

• Police responded to a non-domestic fight on the 300 block of W. Main Street at 2:36 p.m.

• A report was taken after a non-injury accident at Largo and E. Main Street at 3:34 p.m.

• An accident with injuries was reported at 3:43 p.m. on the 4900 block of E. Main Street.

• A report was taken following a vehicle complaint made at 4:32 p.m. at Country Club Drive and Kingsway Drive.

• Shoplifting was reported at 4:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of E. 20th Street.

• A non-injury accident was reported at 5:20 p.m. on the 4200 block of E. Main Street.

• Shoplifting was reported at 5:31 p.m. on the 1400 block of E. Main Street.

• Harassment was reported at 8:53 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue.

• Shoplifting was reported at 10:32 p.m. on the 600 block of E. 20th Street.

• A down subject was reported at 11:18 p.m. on the 4300 block of E. Main Street.

