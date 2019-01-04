Search for 1-year-old Anastazia Zuber continues

Anastazia Zuber (Photo: Albuquerque Police Department)

FARMINGTON — The Albuquerque Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating an infant whose parents last were seen in Farmington.

Police are searching for 1-year-old Anastazia Zuber, according to an Albuquerque Police Department Facebook post.

The infant is described as being a girl with blue eyes and blonde hair who was last seen on Dec. 18.

Anastazia's father, David J. "DJ" Zuber, told his mother Eva that the infant had drowned in the bathtub, according to Albuquerque police.

David J. "DJ" Zuber (Photo: Albuquerque Police Department)

The department stated it was not contacted, and Albuquerque police cannot confirm if Anastazia is alive or safe.

Police believe Anastazia is with DJ and her mother Monique Romero, a 23-year-old Hispanic woman who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

DJ is described as a 26-year-old white male who is 5-foot-7, weighs about 140 pounds and has blondish-brown hair and blue eyes.

Monique Romero (Photo: Albuquerque Police Department)

The parents were last seen in Farmington, driving an unknown make of vehicle, according to Albuquerque police. DJ and Monique also had their two other children with them; Athena Zuber and David Zuber III.

Anyone with information about the location of Anastazia is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677.

