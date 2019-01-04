Parents of missing infant spotted in Farmington
Search for 1-year-old Anastazia Zuber continues
FARMINGTON — The Albuquerque Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating an infant whose parents last were seen in Farmington.
Police are searching for 1-year-old Anastazia Zuber, according to an Albuquerque Police Department Facebook post.
The infant is described as being a girl with blue eyes and blonde hair who was last seen on Dec. 18.
Anastazia's father, David J. "DJ" Zuber, told his mother Eva that the infant had drowned in the bathtub, according to Albuquerque police.
The department stated it was not contacted, and Albuquerque police cannot confirm if Anastazia is alive or safe.
Police believe Anastazia is with DJ and her mother Monique Romero, a 23-year-old Hispanic woman who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
DJ is described as a 26-year-old white male who is 5-foot-7, weighs about 140 pounds and has blondish-brown hair and blue eyes.
The parents were last seen in Farmington, driving an unknown make of vehicle, according to Albuquerque police. DJ and Monique also had their two other children with them; Athena Zuber and David Zuber III.
Anyone with information about the location of Anastazia is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677.
