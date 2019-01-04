Farmington police blotter for Dec. 31
Calls for service
Dec. 31
• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 12 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:02 a.m. on the 300 block of North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 9:10 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:34 a.m. on the 400 block of North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:49 a.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 10:11 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Education Drive and East Pinon Hills Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:39 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:16 p.m. on the 700 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 3:15 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:27 p.m. on the 600 block of Harper Hill Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at 3:59 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:55 p.m. on the 3900 block of Highland View Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 4:55 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Murray Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffside Drive and East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 5:24 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bowen Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:37 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:04 p.m. on the 1400 block of Mossey Cup Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:28 p.m. on the 1300 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 7:52 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 8:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:40 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:32 p.m. on the 3300 block of Northridge Drive. A report was taken.
