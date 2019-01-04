Suspect was released from county jail, per court order

FARMINGTON — One of two people charged in connection to a fatal vehicle crash south of Bloomfield more than 10 months ago was arrested at a Farmington Walmart in late December.

Aaron Yazzie, 46, of Bloomfield, was charged on Feb. 24 with three first-degree felony counts of child abuse, along with a third-degree felony count of great bodily harm by vehicle, according to court records.

He was arrested around 8:48 a.m. on Dec. 29 at the Walmart at 1400 W. Main St. in Farmington and charged with concealing identity, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Yazzie allegedly was intoxicated and bothering a customer. When the officer made contact, Yazzie allegedly attempted to conceal his identity, according to Allen.

He did not have legal representation today, according to court records.

Yazzie and Candace Jim, 40, of Farmington, were accused of killing a 6-year-old boy and causing great bodily harm to 6-year-old and 9-year-old girls during a Feb. 24 vehicle crash on County Road 7150, a half-mile west of U.S. Highway 550, according to The Daily Times archives.

They also were charged for injuring each other in the crash, according to court documents.

The vehicle was traveling east bound on County Road 7150 around 11:15 a.m. when it crossed into the westbound lane and rolled over, according to a New Mexico State Police press release.

The 9-year-old injured in the crash told a medic that Jim was driving with Yazzie in the front, passenger seat.

The two allegedly started to argue when Yazzie grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it, which caused it to go off the road, according to court documents.

A New Mexico State Police officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage from Jim and Yazzie.

The 9-year-old girl also spoke to a State Police sergeant, and she said Jim drove off the road after falling asleep.

One partially empty bottle of alcohol, a bottle of hydrocodone prescribed to a Candace Tsosie and five unopened "shooters" of alcohol were found in the vehicle.

Jim and the 6-year-old girl were airlifted from the scene as the 9-year-old girl and Yazzie were transported by ambulance, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Jim's arrest warrant is still active, according to court documents.

Yazzie appeared in Aztec Magistrate Court Monday and was released on an unsecured appearance bond.

His first appearance in Aztec Magistrate Court is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 16, according to court records.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

