Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of a Hogback woman found behind a Farmington restaurant Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 6:18 a.m. Sunday after a report that a woman was possibly deceased. She was found behind the Schlotzsky's restaurant at 484 E. 20th St., according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Georgette Allen.

The woman has been identified as Delphine Tahe, 47.

Police are still investigating the cause of death, and toxicology reports are still pending, according to Allen.

Allen added there appeared nothing suspicious about Tahe's death.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/03/farmington-police-investigate-body-found-sunday-morning-hogback-delphine-tahe/2473472002/