Farmington police blotter for Dec. 30
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Dec. 30
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 4:29 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a found body at 6:18 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 6:57 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:48 a.m. on the 900 Block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11 a.m. on the 2800 Block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 12:03 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:32 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3937 and Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:23 p.m. on the 2000 Block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of larceny at 1:59 p.m. on the 5300 block of Largo Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:04 p.m. on the 1300 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:29 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:59 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. No report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of harassment at 6:26 p.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of fraud/forgery at 6:32 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to an EMS assist request at 9:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:49 p.m. on the 3500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:53 p.m. at the intersection of College Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on an officer at 11:29 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.
