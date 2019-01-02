The suspect claimed he was looking to shoot and kill people

Myron Lopez (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center) Story Highlights Myron Lopez is accused of attempted aggravated battery and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to hold Lopez without bond pending trial.

His preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court is scheduled for Jan. 9.

FARMINGTON — A man is accused of attempting to enter a Farmington elementary school during winter break armed with a shotgun. He claimed he was looking for people who had held him hostage.

Myron Lopez, 18, of Farmington is accused of felony counts of attempted aggravated battery and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises, and a petty misdemeanor of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Lopez is accused of being in possession of a sawed-off shotgun on the McCormick Elementary School grounds, according to the probable cause statement.

He was not yet assigned a public defender this morning, according to court documents.

Two Farmington Police Department officers were in the area of McCormick Elementary School at 701 McCormick School Rd. on Dec. 28 around 11:20 a.m. on reports of a suspicious male.

They found Lopez near one of the doors of the school. He allegedly attempted to enter the school.

School was not in session that day as the Farmington Municipal School District was on Christmas break.

The officers exited their vehicle and made contact with Lopez.

Lopez was not facing the officers when he allegedly told them "I'm armed," according to court documents.

The officers responded by ordering Lopez to show them his hands.

Lopez then alleged removed his shotgun from inside his coat and threw it on the ground, then took off his coat.

The suspect was ordered to get on his knees and an officer placed Lopez in handcuffs then secured him in the back of a patrol vehicle.

He claimed that eight people had taken him hostage in the water treatment plant, just north of McCormick Elementary School and he was searching for them to shoot and kill them.

Lopez advised the officers he was shot by one of the people, and the round from an AK-47 assault rifle grazed his right hand, causing a small cut.

He told a detective he was attempting to make entry into the school to use the bathroom.

There were 51 shotgun shells found on Lopez along with another 97 shells found in a container in a field near the corner of South Dustin Avenue and Bloomfield Highway, which Lopez claimed belonged to him.

Lopez made his first appearance in Farmington Magistrate Court Monday.

