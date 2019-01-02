Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 29

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:27 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 5:30 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:59 a.m. at the intersection of Villa View Drive and Fortuna Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:32 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 12:34 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:39 p.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:08 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:40 p.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of probation/parole violation at 3:35 p.m. on the 6900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 4:56 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 5:13 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of South Behrend Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and County Road 3937. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 6:20 p.m. on the 5700 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a request for a welfare check at 6:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police assisted the fire department at 10:09 p.m. on the 1100 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:14 p.m. on the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a returned missing/runaway person at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Cooper Street and North Cochiti Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway at 11:59 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2019/01/02/farmington-police-department-blotter-december-29-calllogs/2463144002/