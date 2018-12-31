Suspect has been released from county jail

Dennison Teller (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center) Story Highlights Dennison Teller, 57, is accused of two third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

On Dec. 19, Teller was interviewed by detectives at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

Teller made his first appearance Wednesday in Aztec Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of inappropriately touching two juvenile females following an investigation by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

Dennison Teller, 57, is accused of two third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of the unlawful and intentional touching of the intimate parts of two juvenile females, according to court documents.

Steve Murphy, Teller's attorney, said he is awaiting information on the case from the San Juan County District Attorney's Office.

A detective for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office was assigned to the investigation on Dec. 17 and arranged for the two alleged victims to speak to a forensic investigator at Childhaven that afternoon, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

A relative of the two alleged victims first contacted the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 14 regarding Teller allegedly inappropriately touching the victims.

In separate interviews, the victims told the forensic interviewer about the alleged criminal sexual contact, and both stated Teller made them feel uncomfortable.

On Dec. 19, Teller was interviewed by detectives at the sheriff's office. During the interview, Teller claimed that any allegations from one of the victims were "totally made up" and she would lie, according to court documents.

Teller initially agreed to take a polygraph exam, but as the interview continued, the detective noted in the affidavit, it was apparent that Teller was not going to volunteer for the exam.

Teller made his first appearance Wednesday in Aztec Magistrate Court.

He was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center per a court order.

Teller's preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/31/man-accused-inappropriately-touching-two-juvenile-females-criminal-sexual-contact/2436352002/