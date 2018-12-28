Body of Alvin Yazzie Jr. was found near chapter house in 2017

Alvin Yazzie Jr. (Photo: FBI)

FARMINGTON — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the death of a Sanostee man.

Alvin Yazzie Jr., 51, was found on July 15, 2017, about 3 miles north of the Sanostee Chapter house, according to an FBI press release.

The investigation showed the Yazzie had multiple sharp and blunt-force injuries to his head.

He is described as a Native American male 5 feet, 9 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 280 pounds.

Yazzie was last seen with an unidentified Native American man with whom he allegedly got into a fight at a nearby residence, according to the press release.

The male allegedly followed Yazzie outside and down a dirt road.

The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety is investigating the case, along with the FBI.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Albuquerque FBI office at 505-889-1300.

