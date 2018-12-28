Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 22

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:06 a.m. on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:13 a.m. on County Road 5756. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:34 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of North Browning Parkway and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:58 a.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:27 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:46 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 1:31 p.m. on the 500 block of Hydro Plant Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 1:50 p.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:09 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 4:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 6:10 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a welfare check at 6:12 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 6:29 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 6:35 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Monterey Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 7:49 p.m. on the 200 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

