Farmington police blotter for Dec. 21
Calls for service
Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.
Dec. 21
• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:12 a.m. on the 300 block of County Road 6100. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:31 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:16 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 8:43 a.m. on the 900 block of East Murray Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:19 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:41 a.m. on the 6100 block of Quail Run. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:33 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:15 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:17 p.m. on the 6100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:57 p.m. on the 1700 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Wildflower Mesa Drive. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:53 p.m. on the 2500 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:55 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.
• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:55 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway at 8:38 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Sullivan Avenue. A report was taken.
• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:33 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.
