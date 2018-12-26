Victim suffered broken arm, finger and nose in Dec. 17 incident

Sterling WIlson (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

Sterling Wilson, 38, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery.

FARMINGTON — A Nageezi man is accused of beating a woman with a wooden chair and leaving her with injuries including a broken arm, finger and nose.

Sterling Wilson, 38, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery, according to court documents.

Wilson did not have legal representation today.

A deputy for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 9:55 a.m. Dec. 18 to the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington on reports of a fight between a woman and a male relative, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The alleged incident took place at a residence on County Road 5607 southwest of Bloomfield on the night of Dec. 17.

The alleged victim told the deputy she was drinking alcohol with friends and returned to her residence, where Wilson was.

The group continued talking and drinking alcohol until around 11:30 p.m., when Wilson allegedly started to shout at one of the victim's friends. The alleged victim intervened and told Wilson to stop yelling at her friend.

Wilson allegedly grabbed a wooden chair and "attacked" the woman, according to court documents. The alleged victim fell to the ground, and Wilson allegedly struck her repeatedly with the chair.

After Wilson allegedly stopped battering the woman, she exited the residence and crawled into the back of a van on the property. She later returned to the residence with the help of a friend.

The alleged victim told the deputy she did not to go to the hospital because all of the people in the residence were drinking alcohol, and she did not have a sober driver.

A friend picked up the woman at a spot along U.S. Highway 550 around 8 a.m. on Dec. 18 and drove her to the hospital.

A deputy was informed by one of the doctors of the alleged victim's injuries. Her left arm, her ring finger on her right hand and her nose were broken. She also had a large laceration on the top of her head and a laceration on the left side of her forehead, according to court documents.

Wilson was released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center per a court order.

Wilson has several convictions, including two felony counts of battery upon a peace officer, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a petty misdemeanor count of battery, according to court records.

He has a pending case in Aztec Magistrate Court for alleged misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to court records.

Wilson's preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

