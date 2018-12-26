Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 20

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:46 a.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3 a.m. at the intersection of South Lake Street and West Murray Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:59 a.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:08 a.m. at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:49 a.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of an embezzlement at 1:31 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 2 p.m. on the 200 block of North Court Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 2:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:04 p.m. on the 5700 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 3:28 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 4:29 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:58 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:08 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a welfare check at 7:18 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:45 p.m. on the 100 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 9:18 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:24 p.m. on the 300 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway at 10:34 p.m. on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

