Suspect was arrested after showing up to courthouse for hearing

Ernie Largo (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center)

FARMINGTON — A Nageezi man was arrested earlier this month and accused of sexually assaulting a woman, allegedly leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Ernie Largo, 42, is accused of a first-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration (great bodily harm/great mental anguish), according to court records.

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on or around June 3 after drinking alcohol with the victim at her residence, according to court documents.

He did not have legal representation Friday.

Largo was arrested by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 14 when he showed up at the Aztec District Court building for a hearing on a separate criminal sexual penetration case, according to Detective Lt. Kyle Lincoln of the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was charged on June 13 in regard to the first-degree-felony case, according to court documents.

A Farmington Police Department detective spoke to a nurse at the San Juan Regional Medical Center on June 10 and was told that a female wanted to report a criminal sexual assault.

The nurse stated the woman had injuries from an alleged sexual assault that resulted in major blood loss and forced her to undergo major surgery.

During an interview with the alleged victim, she stated was drinking alcohol with Largo on the night of June 3. Around 10:30 p.m. that night, she believed she had escorted Largo out of the residence, and she went to bed.

The woman later woke up in the middle of the night and found Largo allegedly lying next to her in bed fully clothed.

She later woke up again in the middle of the night and observed Largo allegedly wiping her with a sheet that was wet with blood.

The woman told the detective she didn't know it was blood and fell back asleep. When she awoke in the morning, she was alone, according to court documents.

She said she felt pain after waking up and later ended up at the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. A doctor at the hospital told the victim she had a "life-or-death" situation because of her injuries, and she was flown back to Farmington where she underwent emergency surgery for her injuries, according to court documents.

The alleged victim told the detective in a later interview that she did not remember having sex with Largo, and she did not give consent to having sex with him or have any knowledge of having sex with him.

Largo was being held Friday on a no-bond hold at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The San Juan County District Attorney's Office is pursuing a motion to hold the suspect without bond pending trial, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/24/nageezi-man-accused-injuring-woman-during-sexual-assault/2393878002/