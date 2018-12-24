Raheem Benally charged in Dec. 13 stabbing

Raheem Benally (Photo: San Juan County Adult Detention Center) Story Highlights The suspect is accused of stabbing Philbert Vanwinkle to death and tampering with evidence.

He was arrested by the Farmington Police Department on the night of Dec. 13.

A preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court has not been scheduled.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man accused of murder will be held without bond pending trial following a hearing this week in Aztec District Court.

Raheem Benally, 24, is accused of second-degree murder and a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

The suspect is accused of stabbing Philbert Vanwinkle to death on the night of Dec. 13 and tampering with evidence, including a knife allegedly used in the stabbing, according to The Daily Times archives.

He was arrested by the Farmington Police Department on the night of Dec. 13 after an extradition warrant was approved by the Navajo Nation after Benally was hospitalized at the Northern Navajo Medical Center the night of the murder.

A hearing was held Wednesday afternoon in Aztec District Court in front of District Judge John Dean Jr. regarding a motion to hold him at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Dean ruled in favor of the prosecution's motion, according to chief deputy district attorney Dustin O'Brien of the San Juan County District Attorney's Office.

The motion cited the murder case and two cases pending in district court, including charges for alleged battery upon a peace officer, disorderly conduct and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court has not been scheduled.

More: Farmington man arrested for murder following stabbing incident Wednesday

Read or Share this story: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2018/12/24/farmington-murder-suspect-held-without-bond-pending-trial/2395124002/