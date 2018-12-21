Buy Photo Crime (Photo: The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Brandon Yazzie was arrested on Dec. 17 at 8:47 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street for an arrest warrant.

• Emmett Largo was arrested on Dec. 17 at 6:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive for an arrest warrant.

• Rebecca Simpson was arrested on Dec. 17 at 3:50 a.m. on the 500 block of North Wall Avenue for alleged battery against a household member.

• Winston Sandoval was arrested on Dec. 17 at 9:59 a.m. at the intersection of South Behrend Avenue and West Animas Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

• Weston Hott was arrested on Dec. 17 at 11:18 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive for a warrant for failure to appear.

• Delphine Tahe was arrested on Dec. 17 at 2:22 p.m. on the 300 block of North Locke Avenue for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Leanne Charley was arrested on Dec. 17 at 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5820 for alleged aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor/drugs and accidents involving damage to vehicle.

• Geraldine Augustine was arrested on Dec. 17 at 6:43 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue for an arrest warrant.

• Ronald Long Jr. was arrested on Dec. 17 at 6:58 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street for alleged battery upon a health care worker and escape from the custody of a peace officer.

• Genevieve King was arrested on Dec. 17 at 8:37 p.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 17

• Police responded to a report of strong armed robbery at 1:22 a.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:50 a.m. on the 500 block of North Wall Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway at 7:18 a.m. on the 1700 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a larceny at 8:31 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:34 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at 9:44 a.m. on the 1000 block of Brown Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 10:39 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 11:41 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:46 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 12:50 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of suspicious person/vehicle at 2:22 p.m. on the 300 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:26 p.m. on the 5400 block of Piñon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and South Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a nondomestic fight at 6:17 p.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

