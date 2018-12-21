Deputy from Sheriff's Office posed as 14-year-old girl

Jeremy Lee (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON — A Colorado man is accused of attempting to solicit sex and sending sexual messages to a law enforcement official posing as a 14-year-old female.

Jeremy Lee, 27, of Delores, Colorado, is accused of one third-degree felony count of child solicitation by electronic communication device and meets child, along with two fourth-degree felony counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device, according to a San Juan County Sheriff's Office press release.

He is accused of attempting to meet a juvenile female at Kiwanis Park in Farmington on Monday for sexual intercourse and having sexual communications with a deputy for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office who was posing as the female, according to court documents.

Sarah Field, Lee's public defender, could not be reached for comment.

Lee allegedly responded to an online posting on Dec. 13 which Sheriff's Office detectives made as part of an online sexual predator operation, according to the press release.

The suspect allegedly started having conversations with a deputy posing as a juvenile female that were sexual in nature between Dec. 13-17, according to court documents.

On the afternoon of Dec. 16, the Sheriff's Office designated Kiwanis Park as a possible location to meet Lee, giving the suspect a description of how the female would be dressed.

Lee allegedly gave a description of the vehicle he was driving. He is also accused of sending two lewd photos of himself, according to court documents.

When Lee showed up at the park, detectives detained him.

During an interview, Lee stated he made a stupid decision and should not have responded to the online posting. He added he knew he was sending "dirty" messages to the female and solicited sex, according to court documents.

Lee made his first appearance in Aztec Magistrate Court Wednesday, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Dec. 27.

He was being held on a no-bond hold Thursday at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Joshua Kellogg covers crime, courts and social issues for The Daily Times.

