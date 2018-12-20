Crime (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Dec. 16

• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 1:31 a.m. at the intersection of North Buena Vista Avenue and East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of domestic fight at 2:01 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 5:19 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 6:11 a.m. on the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 64. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of recovered property at 9:15 a.m. on the 700 block of West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:38 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of missing/runaway at 12:04 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:44 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:32 p.m. on the 300 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:09 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 7:36 p.m. on the 5800 block of Arroyo Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:54 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:14 p.m. on the 100 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

